Patriotic Homestand Begins with Independence Day Celebration

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs will celebrate America's birthday with a series of patriotic events when the Columbia Fireflies visit The Joe for a six-game series running July 4-9. The week begins with a massive fireworks show to cap our Independence Day celebration and continues with our second military appreciation night of the season on Thursday. We encourage everyone to wear red on Friday as we Remember Everyone Deployed. Finally, a massive display of bubbles will take place after Saturday's contest as part of Bubbles Bash!

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week:

Tuesday, July 4, 6:35 p.m: Independence Day Celebration with Mega Fireworks Show presented by First National Bank: We'll take a brief step away from our normal Tuesday programming to bring you a celebration of the red, white and blue! The homestand is sure to get off to an explosive start with our largest fireworks show of the season to celebrate America's birthday! We have a home game on July 4 for just the second time in the last five years, so you know we are pulling out all the stops. The RiverDogs will take the field in special red, white, and blue caps and the post-game fireworks show will be set to the tune of All-American classics. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, July 5, 7:05 p.m. Ballpark Buffet/Wildcard Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: For this Wildcard Wednesday, we are offering fans the chance to watch a ballgame while enjoying all the food they could possibly want. For $25, fans will receive a general admission ticket and as many hot dogs, hamburgers, fries, bags of popcorn, roasted peanuts, and soft drinks as they desire. The deal will last through the fifth inning. Fans who purchase the package will pick up a wristband at "Fan Services" the night of the game. In addition, fans can purchase a seat in any other section and upgrade to the Ballpark Buffet package for $20 the night of the game. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, July 6, 7:05 p.m.: Military Appreciation Night presented by Boeing/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: We continue our patriotic homestand with the second of three gigantic tributes to military members that we will host in 2023, alongside Boeing. Members of the military will receive a free ticket to the game by calling the RiverDogs box office. The team will also make two more inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to the contest. Joint Base Charleston will be well-represented with Colonel Collistus Elbourne throwing out a ceremonial first pitch and Sergeant Rachel Pye singing the National Anthem. In addition, there is a reason Thursday night at The Joe provides one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. $1 beers will be available throughout the ballpark all night long thanks to Budweiser. Also, make sure to take advantage of our BeatBox Batter's Box drink special in a 24oz bat-shaped cup! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, July 7, 7:05 p.m.: Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Fireworks Friday presented by REV Federal Credit Union: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! This week's show will be set to a soundtrack of jock hits. Friday games are presented by 103.5 WEZL and CBS Live 5.

Saturday, July 8, 6:05 p.m.: Bubbles Bash presented by Resonac Graphite America/Saturday Show at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways: The RiverDogs will try to put the Columbia Fireflies in bubble trouble and pop their chances for a second half title on a night filled with bubbles! Bubble machines will greet fans at the front gates as will free Bubbles Bash T-shirts for the first 250 fans thanks to Resonac Graphite America. Several of our between inning contests will feature a bubbly theme, including bubble soccer, a bubble blowing contest and a bubble wrap race. Finally, we'll hand out bubbles to everyone in attendance and send them airborne at the same time to create a bubblicious post-game visual. You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Show at The Joe, thanks to Breeze Airways. Saturday games are presented by 101.7 Chuck FM/92.5 Kickin' Country and FOX 24.

Sunday, July 9, 5:05 p.m.: MUSC Health Family Sunday: Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sunday games are presented by Star 99.7/Mix 95.9 and ABC News 4.

Tickets for all RiverDogs home games remain available. Tickets are also available for the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series presented by Gildan on July 11 and 12 at The Joe. Both contests begin at 6:30 p.m. Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

