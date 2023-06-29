Dominant Down East Pitching

In game one of the series between the Carolina Mudcats and the Down East Wood Ducks, Brayan Mendoza started on the mound, retiring the first three Mudcats batters he faced on nine pitches.

The Woodies put up two in the bottom of the first for the early lead against Mudcats starter Aquino. Gutierrez led off reaching on an error by the Mudcats third baseman. Two singles by Cueva and Figureo advanced Gutierrez around the bases to score. Cueva scored on an RBI groundout by Cauley, putting the Woodies up 2-0.

Bryan Mendoza was stellar on the mound, inducing weak contact for efficient outs. He allowed his first runner on in the bottom of the third as Sibrian singled with two outs. The Mudcats left Sibrian on first. Aquino had a six up six down second and third, as the Woodies threatened in the fourth, reaching on two walks, and were both left stranded on second and third base. Mendoza's night ended after 5.0 innings, giving up only 1 hit and recorded 2 strikeouts. Aquino's night also ended after 5.0 innings, giving up 2 hits, on 2 runs, and 5 strikeouts.

Sparks came out of the Duck Blind for the Woodies in the top of the sixth and threw 2.0 innings of scoreless ball, going six up six down. The Mudcats turned to Herrera to take the mound in the bottom of the sixth, only facing six batters through the sixth and the seventh, allowing one hit.

Jacob Maton replaced Sparks to close the game to throw a one hit eighth inning against four Mudcats batters. Herrera went three up three down in the bottom of the eighth, as the Mudcats were down to their final at bats of the night. Maton faced three Mudcats batters, ending the game on a punch out with a 2-0 Woodies WIN! Mendoza received the win on the night and Maton had the save.

The Wood Ducks (40-25) and Carolina Mudcats (34-33) play game two tomorrow, June 29th, with the Woodies leading the series 1-0, as the first pitch is set for 7pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Thirsty Thursday presented by Natural Light with $2 Natural Lights, Busch Lights, and peanuts.

