Woodpeckers Drop Series Finale

The Woodpeckers knocked in five runs on seven hits, but it wasn't enough to pull out a win over the Mudcats. Fayetteville settled for a series split with Carolina on a 6-4 final at Segra Stadium.

The second inning saw the first home run of many for the Mudcats. Eddie Silva hit a two run shot to bring in Mario Feliciano and take an early 2-0 lead. The homer was the first of the year for Silva and doubled the infielder's RBI total to four.

The Woodpeckers cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second with Scott Manea's single that scored Colton Shaver. In the bottom of the third, Fayetteville officially tied it up at 2 thanks to a line drive single from Jacob Meyers. The center-fielder was clutch in this week's home series with Carolina, tallying an RBI in three of the four contests.

Woodpeckers starter Parker Mashinski continued to rack up the strikeouts through his final inning, finishing the day with 9 total, just one shy of a career high. Mashinski ended his outing having pitched four innings allowing two runs and three hits. The left-handed hurler did not walk a batter.

Joey Gonzalez took over on the mound for the Woodpeckers to start the 5th inning, the game still tied at two. With two outs Payton Henry broke the tie by going yard for a three run homer that gave Carolina a 5-2 lead. Henry hit three long balls at Segra Stadium in the four game series.

The slug fest continued in the bottom of the 5th when Fayetteville DH Micheal Papierski blasted one over the fence to cut the Mudcats lead to two. The solo shot marks the first of the year for Papierski. The Mudcats however, were not done. In the the top of the 6th, Rob Henry responded by hitting a solo bomb of his own to again extend the Carolina lead to three.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another score with Corey Julks 6th RBI in the 7th that brought home Papierski. Still trailing by a pair in the games final frame Colton Shaver clobbered the contest's 5th home run over the right field wall. Shaver is the only player to score on Carolina closer Rodrigo Benoit this season. The homer, however, wasn't enough to start a Woodpeckers rally and the Mudcats grabbed the 6-5 victory at Segra Stadium.

The Woodpeckers fall to 10-8 on the season while the Mudcats advance to 10-8. The loss also puts Fayetteville's overall record against Carolina at 3-4 on the year. A chance for redemption for Fayetteville on Tuesday against Frederick. First pitch is set for 7:00pm from Segra Stadium.

