Eddie Silva, Payton Henry and Rob Henry Homer in 6-5 Win at Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Eddie Silva hit a two-run homer in the second, Payton Henry crushed a three-run blast with two outs in the fifth and Rob Henry hit a solo shot in the sixth as the Mudcats used a three homer day to defeat the Woodpeckers 6-5 in the finale of a four game series at SEGRA Stadium in Fayetteville on Sunday afternoon.

Silva's home run in the second gave Carolina (10-8) an early lead, but the Woodpeckers (10-8) came back with a run in the second and one more in the third while tying the game at 2-2 against starter Nelson Hernandez and the Mudcats. The home run was Silva's first of the season and came against starter Parker Mushinski who pitched through four innings on Sunday. Mushinski struck out nine in his start, but did not earn a decision.

The game was tied 2-2 until Payton Henry connected on a three-run homer off reliever Joey Gonzalez in the fifth to put the Mudcats up 5-2. Henry's home run was his third of the season and his third of the series. It also stretched his current on-base streak to 15 consecutive games.

Fayetteville came back with one more run against Hernandez in the fifth, but a solo homer by Rob Henry in the sixth lifted the Mudcats to a 6-3 lead. Henry's home run was his team leading fourth of the season, tying him for second in the league in homers this season through just 11 games played. The home run was also Henry's career best fourth of the season.

The Mudcats led 6-3 after the sixth, but the Woodpeckers came back with one in the seventh and one more in the ninth, on a home run from Colton Shaver, to get within one of the lead. Closer Rodrigo Benoit, however, got out of the ninth by getting Jacob Meyers to hit into a double play to end the game.

Reliever Matt Hardy earned the win after working though and inning and 2/3 scoreless with a strikeout. Hardy (4-0, 4.50) faced six, reached 29 pitches (16 strikes) and earned his league leading fourth win of the season, while appearing in his league leading eighth game of the season.

Benoit (S, 5) allowed a run for the first time this season after giving up Shaver's home run, but ended up earning his league leading fifth save of the season. He was preceded in the game by J.T. Hintzen, Cody Beckman and Hardy.

Hintzen (H, 2) worked a scoreless eighth and struck out two while pitching through his second hold. Beckman (H, 2) also earned his second hold despite allowing a run and a hit in the seventh.

Hernandez started for Carolina and allowed three runs on four hits over four and 1/3 innings. He also walked four, hit a batter and struck out four while reaching 92 pitches (52 strikes). Hernandez did, however, allow a solo homer to Michael Papierski in the fifth.

Gonzalez (0-1, 5.40) took the loss for Fayetteville after giving up two homers and four runs on five hits over two and 1/3 innings. Relievers Hunter Martin (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO) and Leovanny Rodriguez (0.1 IP, 1 BF) followed Gonzalez while pitching the remainder of the game.

The road win lifted the Mudcats into a series split in their four game series against the Woodpeckers. It also gave Carolina a 4-3 lead in the overall season series as Sunday's game was the seventh and final meeting of seven consecutive games scheduled between the two teams.

NOTES: Eddie Silva's home run in the second stretched Carolina's current streak of consecutive games with a home run to seven... The Mudcats hit three home runs on Sunday and have totaled 11 home runs over their last seven games. They had totaled five home runs over their previous 11 games.

UP NEXT: The Mudcats will continue their current road trip on Tuesday night in Myrtle Beach when they begin a new three game road series following Monday's scheduled off day. Carolina is currently 2-2 in their seven game, eight day road trip. Tuesday's game in Myrtle Beach will begin at 7:05 p.m. at TicketReturn.com Field. The game will air live on the Mudcats Radio Network, the Big Dawg 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio.

