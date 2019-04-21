Bird's Bats Fall Silent, Lynchburg Avoids Sweep

April 21, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Lynchburg Hillcats in an 8-1 loss at City Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach (6-12) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after Miguel Amaya doubled with two outs in the inning and Cam Balego laced a single up the middle to plate him.

Lynchburg (10-8) came right back in the bottom of the first and found a groove on the offensive side. The Hillcats had five-straight hits off of Alex Lange (0-3) and scored four runs to take a 4-1 lead over the Birds. Oscar Gonzalez and Gavin Collins delivered the big blow with back-to-back triples in the inning, Gonzalez's being a three-run three bagger.

After Lange retired the first two batters in the second inning, the Hillcats were able to add to their lead after three-consecutive singles and an error plated a pair of unearned runs and made it 6-1 Lynchburg.

The Hillcats struck again in the fifth when Austen Wade drove in a run to make it 7-1 and another run scored when Mike Rivera grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to extend the Lynchburg lead to 8-1.

Myrtle Beach recieved a good outing from their bullpen as Luis Lugo , Jesus Camargo and Ryan Kellogg combined to fire four scoreless innings in relief to take the Birds the rest of the way.

Adam Scott, who started for the Hillcats, went 5.1 innings and struck out a career-high eight batters on the way to his second win of the year.

Myrtle Beach will have their first off day of the season on Monday before opening up a three-game series at home on Tuesday against the Carolina Mudcats at 7:05 p.m. LHP Bryan Hudson(1-0, 3.52) will make his fourth start of the year against RHP Drew Rasmussen (0-0, 0.00) for the Mudcats.

Tuesday will be a $2 Tacos and Tallboys Tuesday, presented by Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, Better Brands and 106.5 Nash FM. Tacos and Tallboys are just $2 from 6-8 p.m.

Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on the Pelicans Baseball Network which is available on the TuneIn App, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and MiLB First Pitch app.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

