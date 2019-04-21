George's Grand Slam Lifts Dash in Twin Bill Finale

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Jordan George smacked a go-ahead grand slam in game two on Saturday, as Winston-Salem won 5-2 in its doubleheader finale against Potomac at Pfitzner Stadium.

After Luis Reyes (0-2) held the Dash (8-9) hitless through the first three innings, Winston-Salem set up the bases loaded for George in the fourth. Jameson Fisher led off the inning with a single, and Tyler Frost and Zach Remillard were hit by pitches in back-to-back at-bats.

Following a fielder's choice groundout by Tate Blackman, George ripped a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right to give the Dash a 4-0 edge. It was George's first home run as a White Sox farmhand, and it was the first grand slam for a Dash player since Laz Rivera hit one on August 30, 2018, at BB&T Ballpark against Salem.

Lincoln Henzman, who was activated off the injured list prior to game two on Saturday, tossed three perfect innings, during which he struck out three Potomac (7-10) batters. Overall, the former fourth-round pick tossed 34 pitches (24 strikes) in his first outing since Opening Day.

Zach Lewis (2-1) replaced Henzman, and, despite giving up two runs in the fourth, he earned the victory with three innings out of the bullpen. Luis Ledo recorded his second save of the series with a scoreless seventh.

The Dash wrap up their four-game set against Potomac at Pfitzner Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Left-hander John Parke (1-0, 2.25 ERA) takes the mound opposite of right-hander Kyle Johnston (0-3, 9.53 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 12:50 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App.

Following the Dash's seven-game road trip, the Dash return home for a seven-game homestand beginning on Friday, April 26, against the Frederick Keys. After Friday's game, there will be a postgame fireworks display. Live music and a Chick-fil-A Four Pack Night are on deck for Saturday, followed by a Lowes Foods Family Sunday during the series finale.

The homestand will roll into the following week with a four-game series against Potomac from April 29-May 2, which features a Free Food Monday and a Taco Tuesday. The homestand finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday, a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics, and a Rayados Day. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

