Woodpeckers Drop Finale in Frederick

August 18, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





The Fayetteville Woodpeckers dropped the final game of a three-game tilt against the Frederick Keys in a Sunday afternoon contest. The Woodpeckers notched three runs to jump out to an early lead in the top of the first, all thanks to a bases clearing double from Miguelangel Sierra. Fayetteville would not earn another knock until the ninth, while the Keys offense tacked on five runs through three innings to take a 5-3 lead after the sixth inning. Despite Woodpeckers' reliever Riley Cabral retiring all eight batters he faced, Fayetteville's rally bid fell short in the final innings as the Keys walked away with a two-run victory.

Once again, the Woodpeckers offense took an early lead, tallying three runs in the first inning against Frederick starter Cameron Bishop. The Keys hurler made quick work of Cal Stevenson for out number one, but then Michael Papierski flared a single into right field that put the first runner on for the Woodpeckers. Corey Julks followed with a base on balls, but then Bishop got out number two when he fanned Chandler Taylor. Scott Manea still managed to load the bases with two outs, drawing a free pass of his own. With three on, Miguelangel Sierra crushed a double to right that cleared the bases, making it 44 total RBIs on the year for Sierra. The three run extra-base hit gave the Woodpeckers a 3-0 lead after just a half an inning of play. Fayetteville went down in order three up, three down in second then drew a walk in the next three innings; leaving that runner stranded through the fifth. That completed the outing for Bishop who held the Woodpeckers to four scoreless frames but did surrender a career high five total walks.

Parker Mushinski (0-1) started the day by pitching a scoreless bottom of the first, allowing just a bunt single to Sean Miller. The Fayetteville starter sent down the Keys in order in the second, but finally allowed a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Mushinski retired Jean Carrillo and Chris Clare quickly, but then followed by walking Cole Billingsley and giving up an infield single to Sean Miller. Robert Neustrom sliced a double to center field that scored both Billingsley and Miller to make it a one run game. In the bottom of the fourth Frederick completed the rally, tying the game at three apiece. Mushinski fanned Patrick Dorrian to start, but he followed by loading the bases on a single from Will Robertson, a double from Robbie Thorburn, and walk to Carrillo. With the bases loaded Chris Clare chopped a ball to third that David Hensely misplayed, scoring Robertson and keeping three on for the Keys. The Woodpeckers hurler retired the next two batters he faced to end the inning and keep it a tie game after four frames.

The Fayetteville starter retired the side no problem in the bottom of the fifth, but Frederick came out hot in the sixth. Robertson immediately knocked a single up the middle, but Mushinski put one away on Robbie Thorburn's popped up bunt attempt. Carrillo and Clare loaded the bases again on a two-bagger and a walk. In his fourth plate appearance of the day Cole Billingsley laced a double up the first base line, scoring Robertson and Carrillo to suddenly give the Keys the lead. Fayetteville made a pitching change with two in scoring position, sending out Riley Cabral to take over on the mound. The Woodpeckers reliever left both runners stranded when he struck out Miller and retired Neustrom to end the inning with Fayetteville now down 5-3.

The Fayetteville offense fell quiet once again after the Keys made a pitching change in the top of the sixth. New Frederick arm Scott Burke (2-2) retired seven straight into the eighth until Michael Papierski finally drew a one out walk for the Woodpeckers first baserunner against the reliever. Corey Julks and Chandler Taylor followed suit, both earning free passes to load the bases on no hits. The Keys decided to make a pitching change, sending out Zach Matson to take over in a tough spot. Scott Manea reached on a fielder's choice that forced Papierski out at home and the inning ended after Miguelangel Sierra batted the breeze, leaving the go ahead run on the base paths.

Riley Cabral continued his stellar relief appearance through the bottom of eighth, retiring all eight batters he faced in his two and 2/3 innings of work. The Woodpeckers bullpen arm also fanned three batters to complete a scoreless performance on the mound and give Fayetteville a chance at a comeback down two heading into the top of the ninth. David Hensley started the inning by lacing a single to left, the first base hit for the Woodpeckers since the first inning. That would be the only hit of frame as Keys reliever Zach Matson pitched a scoreless inning to secure a 5-3 Keys victory over Fayetteville.

The Woodpeckers drop to 62-63 on the year, while the Keys are now 49-74. Fayetteville still holds the season series against Frederick 7-3, with the two teams to square off again next weekend. The Woodpeckers earn a much needed off day Monday and are back in action Tuesday at Down East. First pitch from Kinston is set for 7:00pm.

