Pelicans Sweep the Red Sox in Sunday's Doubleheader

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans used a dominant performance from the bullpen in game one of the doubleheader to win 3-1 and walked off the Salem Red Sox 5-4 in the nightcap to complete the doubleheader sweep on Sunday at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

In game one of the twin bill, the Red Sox (31-24, 56-66) laid the first blow in the top of the first inning. Garrett Benge doubled off of Bryan Hudson to lead off the ballgame and after a wild pitch moved him to third, Ryan Fitzgerald drove him in on a sacrifice fly to center that made it 1-0 Salem.

The Pelicans (29-27, 50-73) countered in the bottom of the fourth inning when they plated three runs and took a 3-1 lead.

Cam Balego led off the inning with a double before Luke Reynolds blasted a two-run homer to right that gave the Pelicans a 2-1 lead. Myrtle Beach added onto the lead when Grant Fennell singled, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on a sacrifice fly from Aramis Ademan that made it 3-1 Pelicans.

Erling Moreno (W, 6-5) Enrique De Los Rios and Ethan Roberts combined to shutout the Red Sox over the final four frames as the Pelicans took game one of the doubleheader 3-1.

In the nightcap, Salem once again took the early lead. A sacrifice fly from Jagger Rusconi in the top of the second inning gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead and a solo homer from Garrett Benge in the third made it 2-0 Salem.

The Pelicans tied the game at two with a single run in the third and in the fourth innings. In the third, Grant Fennell singled through the right side of the infield and Delvin Zinn scored to make it a one-run game before Zac Taylor tripled and scored on an RBI single from Jhonny Bethencourt in the fourth to even the game at 2-2.

Salem took the lead for good in the fifth inning. After Grant Williams led off the inning with a double he scored on a triple from Fitzgerald that gave Salem 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Keith Curcio collected a single that plated Fitzgerald and made it 4-2 Red Sox.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Pelicans threatened and pushed runners to second and third with one out in the inning. After Andrew Schwaab retired Fennell for the second out of the inning, Miguel Amaya lined a two-run double down into the left field corner and tied the game at 4-4.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Pelicans loaded the bases and Carlos Sepulveda laced a walk-off single to the wall in left and the Birds won 5-4 in the nightcap.

Jesus Camargo (W, 4-2) earned the win in the second game of the doubleheader with a pair of scoreless innings in relief.

With the double dip sweep, the Pelicans now sit two games behind Fayetteville for the Carolina League Southern Division Wild Card spot.

