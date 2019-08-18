Salem Swept in Sunday Twin Bill against Myrtle Beach

August 18, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina - Salem surrendered the series to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a 3-1, 5-4 doubleheader sweep at TicketReturn.com Field on Sunday afternoon.

GAME ONE:

How it Happened

* Garret Benge led-off the game with a double to left field and later crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Fitzgerald to drive the score 1-0 early on.

* Myrtle Beach made their comeback in the fourth off of a two-run blast and a sacrifice fly to claim a 3-1 lead.

* Zach Schellenger shut the door on the mound for the Sox with one inning of relief, fanning the final two batters he faced during his outing.

Standout Sox

* Garrett Benge: 1-for-3, R, 2B

* Zach Schellenger: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Noteworthy

* Garrett Benge led-off the contest with his 15th double of 2019.

GAME TWO:

How it Happened

* After two back-to-back knocks for the Sox, for the third consecutive game Salem plated their first run of the contest on a sacrifice fly by Jagger Rusconi in the second inning to lead 1-0.

* Garrett Benge doubled Salem's lead with a solo shot to right field in the 3rd inning, pushing Salem ahead 2-0.

* Delvin Zinn led-off the bottom of the third with a single to for the Pelicans and later crossed the dish thanks to a single by Grant Fennell to cut the Sox lead in half, 2-1.

* Myrtle Beach tied it up in the fourth when a one out triple placed a runner 90 feet from home to score on a single by Jhonny Bethencourt.

* In the fifth inning, Salem doubled their score once more as newcomer Grant Williams led-off the frame with a double. Ryan Fitzgerald tripled later crossed the plate himself on a liner by Keith Curcio to drive the score 4-2 with Salem back on top.

* The Pelicans didn't let up easy, in the seventh inning Miguel Amaya drilled two more runs with a double to tie up the tilt 4-4 and push the game into extras.

* In extra innings, the Pelicans drew the bases loaded after an intentional walk, and walked it off with a shot to the left field warning track by Carlos Sepulveda for a 5-4 win.

Standout Sox

* Garrett Benge: 1-for-4, R, RBI, HR

* Ryan Fitzgerald: 2-for-4, R, RBI, 3B

* Jerry Downs: 2-for-3, 2 2B

Noteworthy

* Garrett Benge knocked his fifth home run of the year.

* Jerry Downs made his first appearance in a Salem uniform for the first time since April 19th, going 2-for-3 during the night's contest with two doubles.

* Ryan Fitzgerald pushed himself into a third-place tie for triples (7) in the Carolina League with his fifth inning knock.

* Game two was Salem's tenth extra-inning effort of the season; they're now 4-6 in extra-inning games.

What's Next

Salem Red Sox @ Wilmington Blue Rocks Tuesday, August 20, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.

RHP Dylan Thompson vs. RHP Jonathan Bowlan

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007. For more information on the Salem Red Sox, please visit SalemRedSox.com or contact Melanie Newman at MNewman@salemsox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.