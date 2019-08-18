Pitching Staff Tosses Eight Scoreless in Win

FREDERICK, MD - After a rocky first inning, the Frederick Keys (20-33, 49-73) pitching staff kept the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (31-25, 62-63) off the scoreboard, earning a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field. Cole Billingsley broke a 3-3 tie with a bases loaded double that brought home a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Scott Burke (2-2) and Zach Matson (S, 1) then locked down the final four innings as the Keys gave up just one hit after the first inning.

Tied 3-3 in the sixth, Will Robertson hit a single to lead off the inning and Jean Carrillo hit a double off the left-field wall a batter later. Parker Mushinski then allowed a walk which drew controversy from the Fayetteville dugout, as Woodpecker's hitting coach Jason Kanzler was ejected arguing balls and strikes. Billingsley then came to the plate and grounded a ball down the first base line, bringing a pair of runs home to give the Keys a 5-3 lead.

Burke retired the first seven he faced out of the bullpen but lost control in the eighth inning. He walked three straight Woodpeckers as Matson was called upon to put out the fire. With the bases loaded and one-out, Matson forced a groundball to third that caught the lead runner at the plate and then struck out the final batter to end the inning.

Burke did not allow a hit nor a run over 2.1 innings. Matson polished off the final 1.2 frames and gave up one hit.

The first inning resembled yesterday's seven run opening frame for Fayetteville, as Cameron Bishop struggled to command the ball. He allowed a base hit and walked two batters to load the bases for Miguelangel Sierra, who cleared the bases with a double to give the Woodpeckers a 3-0 lead.

Bishop rebounded nicely after that. He walked three batter but did not allow a hit or a run over the next four innings while he finished with five strikeouts.

The Keys offense went to work in the third inning. After Mushinski retired the first two batters of the inning, he put two men for Robert Neustrom, who cracked a double to the right-centerfield gap that scored both runners.

An inning later, the Keys were able to tie the game 3-3. Robbie Thorburn's double put runners at second and third and Mushinski then walked a batter to load the bases. Clare then hit a sharp groundball to third baseman David Hensley, who couldn't handle it cleanly, allowing the tying run to cross.

The Keys have an off-day on Monday before opening up a three-game homestand against Potomac on Tuesday, August 20. RHP Blaine Knigjht (1-9, 5.73) takes the mound for Frederick against LHP Nick Raquet (10-8, 4.13) for Potomac. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm on the Tune In app and frederickkeys.com.

