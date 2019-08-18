LHP Bryan Hudson activated from the 7-day Injured List

August 18, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





The Chicago Cubs have announced the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

LHP Bryan Hudson has been activated from the 7-day Injured List

C Eric Gonzalez has been promoted to Double-A Tennessee from Myrtle Beach

Hudson, who spent all of 2018 and the beginning of 2019 with the Pelicans, was placed on the Injured List on April 30 and missed 94 games. Before going on the IL, Hudson went 1-2 in five starts with a 4.63 ERA. In his four rehab games with Rookie Level Mesa, Hudson went 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA. In 2018, the former third rounder made 23 starts for Myrtle Beach, going 6-11 with a 4.70 ERA. In 24 2017 starts, Hudson had a full-season career-best 3.91 ERA with Low-A South Bend. Hudson was drafted out of high school in 2015 by the Cubs, taking him away from his commitment to the University of Missouri.

Hudson will wear No. 21. The Pelicans roster now sits at 25 active members with seven on the Injured List.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.