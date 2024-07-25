Woodpeckers Double up Wood Ducks

July 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Wood Ducks hosted the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for winning Wednesday and game two of the series. In the top of the 1st the Woodpeckers were three up and three down. The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the 1st with a single from Echedry Vargas who was then caught stealing second base. Julian Brock hit a double followed by a home run from Arturo Disla, 0-2. In the top of the 2nd Nehomar Ochoa Jr. and Will Bush hit singles but were left there with a groundout. In the bottom of the 2nd the Wood Ducks started with Erick Alvarez reaching by a fielding error from Ochoa Jr. Chandler Pollard hit a double but both players were left on base.

In the top of the 3rd Alberto Hernandez hit a fly ball to center field and was tagged out on third base as Pollard in center field threw to second baseman Danyer Cueva and then to third baseman Esteban Mejia. In the bottom of the 3rd, Disla walked and got to second on a balk but that was all for the Wood Ducks. Jancel Villarroel hit a home run for the Woodpeckers in the top of the 4th, 1-2.

Alvarez tripled for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the 4th but was left on base.

The Wood Ducks changed pitchers in the top of the 5th as Kai Wynyard came in for Izack Tiger and sat the Woodpeckers down in order. In the bottom of the 5th the Woodpeckers changed pitchers as Engel Daniel came in for Sandy Mejia. Cueva doubles then gets on third base with a passed ball, then Brock walks. Arturo Disla singles to left field bringing home Cueva, 1-3. The Woodpeckers second batter, Alejandro Nunez hits a double in the beginning of the top of the 6th. Then Bush doubles to right field bringing home Nunez, 2-3.

The Wood Ducks change pitchers in the top of the 7th as Alberto Mota comes in for Wynyard and sets the Woodpeckers down in order. The bottom of the 7th and the 8th are scoreless for both teams. In the top of the 9th the Wood Ducks change pitchers as Adonis Villavicencio comes in for Mota. Bush hits a home run to start the 9th and tie the game, 3-3. Then Xavier Casserilla hit a single to center field. Pinch runner Chase Jaworsky comes in for Casserilla. Alberto Hernandez hit a single and then Yamal Encarnacion walked to load the bases. Waner Luciano hit a sac fly to center field to bring home Jaworsky, 4-3. Cesar Hernandez singles to right field to bring home Alberto Hernandez and Encarnacion, 6-3. The Wood Ducks changed pitchers as Victor Simeon came in and closed out the inning.

In the bottom of the 9th the Woodpeckers changed pitchers as Amilcar Chirinos came in for Abel Mercedes who sat the Wood Ducks down in order. The Woodpeckers won the game 6-3 with eleven hits and one error. The Wood Ducks had seven hits and zero errors.

The Wood Ducks host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for game three tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. Gates open at 6:00p.m. Join the Wood Ducks for thirsty thursday with $2 busch lights, natural lights, and peanuts.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

