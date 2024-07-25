Wood Ducks Game Postponed

July 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - Due to field conditions, today's game (July 25th) has been postponed. Tomorrow, Friday, July 26th will be a doubleheader with two 7-inning games. Once ticket will get you into both games. The first game will start at 5:00 pm with gates opening at 4:30 pm. The second game will start roughly 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

PROMOTIONS - Friday will be Mother Earth Friday with $4 Mother Earth drafts. There will still be postgame fireworks after the second game presented by WNCT 9.

TICKETS - If you have tickets for the game that was rained out on July 25th, you can exchange your tickets for any remaining 2024 regular season home games!

You can exchange your tickets two ways: Over the phone by calling 252-686-5165 or in person at the Wood Ducks ticket booth. If you choose to attend a future game, you must exchange your July 25th game ticket. Tickets for July 25th are no longer valid for entry.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok so you don't miss anything!

