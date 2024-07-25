Shorebirds Fall to Fred Nats on Thursday Night

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-57, 12-15) were unable to continue the momentum of their offensive outburst from Wednesday as they were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (53-40, 18-9) on Thursday by a final of 6-1.

The Fred Nats scored first in the bottom of the second as Caleb Farmer plated Nate Rombach with an RBI triple, giving Fredericksburg a 1-0 lead.

Delmarva could not match that run against Fredericksburg starter Marc Davis as he threw five shutout innings, allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts.

The Nationals upped their lead in the sixth with an RBI single by Nate Rombach and a two-run double by Everett Cooper III, putting the Shorebirds behind 4-0.

Delmarva put together a major threat in the eighth as they loaded the bases with one out. They struck for their first run on an RBI single by Leandro Arias to make it 4-1 with the tying run at first. However, Merrick Baldo got the Fred Nats out of the jam by striking out the next two batters to keep the bases loaded with only one run scoring.

Fredericksburg answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning with run-scoring hits by Caleb Farmer and Everett Cooper III to give the Nationals their largest lead at 6-1.

Baldo kept the Shorebirds off the board in the ninth inning to secure a 6-1 victory for the Fred Nats.

Both starters factored into the final decision as Marc Davis (4-2) earned the win with Riley Cooper (4-2) taking the loss. Merrick Baldo (6) recorded the final five outs to earn the save.

The Shorebirds will attempt to even the series again on Friday as they send Braxton Bragg to the mound to face Dustin Saenz for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

