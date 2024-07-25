Pelicans, GreenJackets Postponed on Thursday Night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -Due to inclement weather and additional storms in the area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday, July 25 has been postponed. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 27 th. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with game one scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. start. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one but not before 6:35 p.m. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

