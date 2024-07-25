Charles, Mitchell Provide Walk-off Excitement Thursday

July 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' Austin Charles at bat

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' Austin Charles at bat(Columbia Fireflies)

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies split their doubleheader with the Lynchburg Hillcats Thursday night at Segra Park. Columbia lost Game One 4-1 and won game two 4-3 as the team beat the rain with a two-run walk-off single.

Game One

The Fireflies fell to the Lynchburg Hillcats 4-1 in game one of the doubleheader, but the bullpen was able to string together three hitless innings to keep the bats within striking distance late.

Lynchburg broke the scoreless tie in the third inning when they scored four runs off Fireflies starter Hiro Wyatt. Wyatt started the inning by walking Kevin Rivas and Fran Alduey. With one out, Juan Benjamin dribbled an RBI single to score Rivas and after a throwing error from third baseman Jhonny Perdomo to make the scorer 2-0. Next, Jaison Chourio smashed a triple to the right-center gap to plate Benjamin and would come around after a Lizandro Rodriguez throwing error with two outs.

Columbia exited the inning trailing 4-0 with three of the runs coming across as earned runs. Wyatt exited the game after a career-high four innings of work. He struck out five and allowed all four of Columbia's runs. The first arm out of the bullpen was Henson Leal. Leal worked a scoreless fifth inning and spun around a one out walk to keep runs off the board in the sixth.

Doug Kirkland was the final arm out of the bullpen in game one. He struck out a pair of batters while tossing up a goose egg to keep the Fireflies in striking distance of Lynchburg.

The Fireflies got their first run in the sixth inning. Diego Guzman led the inning off with a single and moved to second thanks to a Blake Mitchell walk. Next, Austin Charles shot a single up the middle to drive in his 45th RBI of the season to make it 4-1.

Game Two

Austin Charles provided the hit and Blake Mitchell provided the hustle to propel Columbia to a 4-3 walk-off victory against the Lynchburg Hillcats in Game Two Thursday night. It was Charles' second walk-off hit of the season.

The bats came to life in the bottom of the ninth. Brennon McNair started the frame with a walk off Deretd Parra (BS, 1; L, 2-2). Next, Ryan Cepero worked a single through the right side to put runners on the corners. After Cepero stole his first base of the season, the Hillcats elected to intentionally walk Blake Mitchell.

That set the table for Austin Charles with the bases loaded. Charles smashed a single to left-center that scored McNair to tie the game 3-3. Tommy Hawke threw a one hopper to the plate to cut down Cepero for the second out of the inning then Blake Mitchell advanced to third ahead of an errant throw from Lynchburg's catcher, Manuel Mejias. Mitchell motored around third and to the plate to win the game 4-3.

It was the Fireflies third walk-off victory of the season and their first since May 10 against Salem.

Nicholas Regalado (W, 4-3) worked 2.1 scoreless frames from the bullpen to keep the game close for Columbia. The righty punched out three batters to give the bats the opportunity to walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.

The Fireflies lead didn't last long, Lynchburg moved back in front in the top of the fifth inning. Jose Pastrano started the inning with a base knock, then Jaison Chourio slapped a single and stole second to put runners on second and third for Wuilfredo Antunez who scorched a base hit down the right field line to score Pastrano and Chourio to

Brennon McNair flipped the script in the bottom of the fourth inning. With Diego Guzman on second, Columbia's left fielder smoked his sixth round-tripper of the season to the left field lawn to push Columbia in front 2-1.

The Hillcats struck first again in the third inning. Emmanuel Reyes walked Jose Pastrano to lead off the inning and then Christian Knapczyk and Jaison Chourio hit back-to-back one out singles to drive in Pastrano and break the scoreless tie. Reyes was able to strand the bases loaded

The Fireflies continue their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jonatan Bernal (0-2, 4.86 ERA) gets the ball for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with RHP Kyle Scott (4-3, 3.58 ERA).

Tomorrow is Margarittaville night presented by AMAROK at Segra Park. Look for your lost shaker of Salt early to ensure you get one of 1,000 Hawaiian shirts the Fireflies are giving away to celebrate. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.