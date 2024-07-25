RiverDogs and Cannon Ballers Postponed by Rain Thursday Night

July 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Thursday night contest against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers was postponed due to rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at a time to be determined. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

Fans with tickets dated for Thursday will receive a credit to their MyTickets account good for a future 2024 regular season game within 72 hours. A ticket dated for Saturday will be good for entry to both contests.

