Davis Dominates as Freddies Bounce Back

July 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Freddies got back in the win column with a 6-1 victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds. The Nats are now 18-9 (53-40), and the 'Birds are 12-15 (35-57).

Caleb Farmer gave the Nats a 1-0 lead in the second inning, with a triple off the very top of the wall in right field, to drive in Nate Rombach.

Marc Davis took that lead and ran with it, holding the Shorebirds scoreless over five one-hit innings with seven punchouts.

Fredericksburg added some insurance in the bottom of the sixth inning, with a two-out rally. Nate Rombach roped a single down the left field line to drive in Cristhian Vaquero, then Everett Cooper III continued his hot July with a two-run double to make it 4-0 Nationals.

Delmarva got a run back in the top of the eighth and had the bases loaded with one out, but Merrick Baldo punched out back-to-back hitters to escape the jam with a 4-1 lead. Farmer and Cooper then drove in another run each in the bottom of the frame to make it 6-1, before Baldo slammed the door in the ninth on a 6-1 Nats' win. He got his sixth save, Marc Davis (4-2) picked up the win, and Riley Cooper (4-2) was saddled with the loss.

In Game Four, Dustin Saenz (0-1, 9.00) takes on Braxton Bragg (2-5, 4.83) in a 7:05 start.

#FREDNATS

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.