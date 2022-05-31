Woodpeckers Bash Three Homers and Shut Out FredNats in Series Opener

Fayetteville, NC - Kenedy Corona, Logan Cerny and Yeuris Ramirez each belted a two-run home run on Tuesday night as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers blitzed the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 9-0 victory in the series opener at Segra Stadium.

The power surge didn't start until the sixth inning when Fayetteville was leading 2-0. Bryan Caceras (L, 3-3) pitched five innings in his start and allowed a run in the third on an RBI single from Corona and an RBI double to Loperfido in the fifth.

On the mound for Fayetteville, Edinson Batista fell just one out shy of being eligible for the winning decision. The 20-year-old right-hander worked 4.2 innings, allowed just two singles and struck out six on 73 total pitches.

The ball started sailing out of the yard in the sixth inning once Cody Greenhill entered the game. Tyler Whitaker opened the rally with a double and Cerny followed it up with a high-arching homer onto the left field berm, his sixth of the season to give Fayetteville a 4-0 lead. Cody Orr then reached on a walk, and after a pair of strikeouts, Corona punched one over the right field wall. The blast was Corona's team-leading eighth of the season and closed a four-run sixth inning with a 6-0 advantage. In total, Corona went 4-for-5 at the plate, becoming the first Fayetteville player with a four hit game this season.

In the seventh, Yeuris Ramirez connected for another two-run homer, drilling a Marlon Perez pitch off of the batter's eye in center field for an 8-0 lead. Whitaker added the final run of the night in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly that scored Corona.

Rhett Kouba (W, 1-0) cruised to the finish and enjoyed the large lead once entering out of the bullpen in the sixth inning. He struck out the side in the sixth and went on to punch out a season-high eight FredNats while allowing just two hits and one walk in his first winning decision of the year.

The six-game home series continues Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:05 pm ET. The Woodpeckers will start RHP Shea Barry (0-0, 4.15 ERA) and the FredNats will counter with RHP Mason Denaburg (0-1, 18.00 ERA).

