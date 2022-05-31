Adames to Nashville, Acosta Acquired, Zhao Placed on IL

May 31, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of INF Willy Adames to Triple-A Nashville (MLB rehab), the trade acquisition and assignment of INF Jose Acosta from the Texas Rangers to the Mudcats, and the placement of RHP Jolon Zhao on the injured list.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with one on the injured list.

In summary: INF Willy Adames transferred to Triple-A Nashville on MLB Rehab Assignment

RHP Jolon Zhao has been placed on the 7-day IL

INF Jose Acosta has been acquired from Texas for cash considerations, assigned to Carolina.

Acotsa will wear jersey No. 5.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.