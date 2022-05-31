Baker Earns Promotion to High-A Bowling Green

May 31, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Dru Baker

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs outfielder Dru Baker(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that outfielder Dru Baker has been promoted to High-A Bowling Green. Baker becomes the second position player and fifth player overall to be promoted during the 2022 season. In addition to Baker's promotion, the RiverDogs activated outfielder Nick Schnell from the 7-day injured list and received outfielder Logan Allen from Double-A Montgomery. Infielder Freddvil Chevez was released.

Baker played in 25 games with the RiverDogs, batting .361 with three home runs and 23 runs batted in. He worked 16 walks and stole 17 bases in 20 attempts. The native of Tomball, TX opened the season with a home run in his first at-bat and collected a hit in each of his first 12 games. Those numbers helped him earn recognition as the Tampa Bay Rays Minor League Player of the Month for April.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Baker in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech University. Following the draft, he played in 12 games for the FCL Rays, hitting .289 with 10 runs batted in.

Schnell opened the 2021 campaign in Charleston and hit .178 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 52 games. He missed the end of last season and the first two months of the current season with an injury. The outfielder was the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Allen, a 14th round pick in 2019 out of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, opened his full-season career with three games in Montgomery last week. His lone hit for the Biscuits was a home run.

The RiverDogs hit the road for a six-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks that begins Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. The team is one game behind Myrtle Beach for first place in the Carolina League's South Division.

Individual tickets to all home games are still available. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.