Alcantara Blasts 448 Foot Homer, Pelicans Grab Series Opener over Shorebirds
May 31, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defended a late rally by the Delmarva Shorebirds to take a 7-5 win in Tuesday night's return to Pelicans Ballpark. With the Charleston RiverDogs loss, Myrtle Beach now has a two-game lead in the Carolina League South division standings with a 33-13 record. Delmarva slipped to 16-30 and 1-6 against the Pelicans this season.
