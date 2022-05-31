Hedbert Perez Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Carolina Mudcats outfielder Hedbert Perez

ZEBULON - The Carolina Mudcats, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are thrilled to announce that outfielder Hedbert Perez has been named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for the week ending on May 29. Perez, the No. 8 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, led the league in batting (.474), slugging (.947), OPS (1.447), total bases (18) and doubles (4) during the last week of games.

In all, the 19-year-old, Perez went 9-for-19 last week and hit .474/.500/.947 with a 1.447 OPS (6 R, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI) over five games from May 23 through May 29. On top of leading the league in several categories (AVG, SLG, OPS, TB, 2B), Perez was also tied for the third in the league in on-base, tied for fourth in hits, tied for first in extra-base hits and was tied for fourth in runs.

Perez's award-winning week spanned five games, with all five coming at home at Five County Stadium against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The Caracas, Venezuela native began his stellar stretch going 4-for-5 with four runs scored, three doubles, a two-run home run and four RBI on May 24. He then went 2-for-4 with a walk, a RBI and a run scored on May 25, 2-for-4 with a triple on May 26, and 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored in the first game of a doubleheader on May 28.

Perez is the first the first Carolina Mudcats player to earn a Carolina League Player of the Week award this season.

