Woodpeckers Announce 2022 Season Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced a full schedule of games and opponents for the upcoming 2022 season. Next season will mark the third at Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville.

A full 132-game slate returns next summer with the Woodpeckers hosting 66 home games at Segra Stadium. The Woodpeckers will begin the 2022 campaign on the road with a three-game series against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) in Kannapolis, NC from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10. The 2022 home opener at Segra Stadium will take place on Tuesday, April 12 against the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox).

Next season will look familiar to the 2021 campaign in that teams will play six-game series against the same opponent with Mondays representing a league-wide off day. The only exceptions are two three-game road series in Kannapolis, the first being Opening Weekend and the latter being at the end of July. The Woodpeckers will also play once on Monday when they take on the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers) at home on Independence Day.

Rivalries will continue with Central Division foes as the Woodpeckers will take on the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers), Down East Wood Ducks, and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 24 times each (12 home, 12 away) throughout 2022. Fans will also get their first look at the Charleston RiverDogs, as the Tampa Bay Rays' Low-A affiliate visits Segra Stadium (August 23 - August 28) for the first time ever.

The Woodpeckers will announce game times, their promotional calendar, and more information regarding the season and individual tickets for 2022 at a later time. Season Memberships for the 2022 campaign are now available and guarantee you a seat at Segra Stadium. You can find Membership information or secure your seats by calling our front office at 910-339-1989 or by visiting fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

