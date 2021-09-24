Salem Red Sox Release 2022 Season Schedule

SALEM, Va. - Following an exciting 2021 season both on and off the field, the Salem Red Sox are excited to announce the 2022 season schedule.

Opening Day in Salem begins with a Battle for 460 against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, April 8th. The 2022 home schedule boasts 66 home games, including 12 weekend series, an increase of six home games over the 60 in 2021. All series are six games, running Tuesday through Sunday, with the exception of April 8-10 and July 22-24, where the Red Sox will face the Hillcats during three game series.

Salem will host one Monday game on May 30 th, featuring a Memorial Day home game. Additional home holiday dates during the 12 th season of Salem Red Sox baseball include Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, Father's Day and Juneteenth.

April 8 th will begin a 132-game slate that will conclude on September 11 th, featuring 23 series. The Minor League All-Star Break will coincide with the Major League All-Star Break, July 18-21. The Salem Red Sox will welcome three new opponents from the Low-A East League including the Charleston RiverDogs, Columbia Firelfies, and the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

"We couldn't be more excited to announce our 2022 season schedule to the best fans in Minor League Baseball who showed overwhelming support during 2021," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "We look forward to an even brighter future of baseball and family entertainment in Salem during 2022".

Following the restructuring initiative from Major League Baseball prior to the 2021 season, the Salem Red Sox are now part of the Northern Division of the Low-A East league, featuring a total of 12 teams. Additional Northern Division teams include the Delmarva Shorebirds (BAL), Fredericksburg Nationals (WSH), and Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE). The Central Division is comprised of the Carolina Mudcats (MIL), Down East Wood Ducks (TEX), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (HOU) and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (CWS). The Southern Division includes the Augusta GreenJackets (ATL), Charleston RiverDogs (TB), Columbia Fireflies (KC), and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (CHI).

The 2022 promotional schedule, game times, single game ticket information and more will be available in the coming months. Visit SalemSox.com or call (540) 389-3333 for more information on 2022 Season Ticket Packages and Group Outings.

