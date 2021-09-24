Shorebirds Release 2022 Season Schedule

September 24, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD - Today, the Delmarva Shorebirds announced the 2022 schedule featuring 66 home games at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium with Opening Night slated for Friday, April 8 against the Fredericksburg Nationals. Highlighting the Shorebirds home slate is the return of the Shorebirds July 4 game and two new teams that the Shorebirds have never played in their illustrious 26-year history.

The Shorebirds play in the Low-A East League consisting of twelve teams evenly divided into three divisions with the 'Birds playing 10 of the 11 opponents in the Low-A East League at least once this season. Joining the Shorebirds in the North Division are the Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals), Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians), and Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) who was the 2021 North Division Champion.

"The Orioles have been a terrific partner over the years and we are excited to continue to welcome the future Orioles on their way to Baltimore" explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "Every year, the Orioles provide first-class talent on and off the field and we look forward to continuing to create fun, affordable, family entertainment, while helping grow our Delmarva community."

For the Shorebirds 2022 promotional schedule, please stay tuned to Shorebirds social media and the website as this information will be released at a separate date. To view the Shorebirds schedule, please visit the Shorebirds website at www.theshorebirds.com or see attached.

Delmarva Shorebirds season tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now and you can reserve your seats for the 2022 season by calling the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email tickets@theshorebirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from September 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.