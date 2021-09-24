Mudcats Announce 2022 Regular-Season Schedule

ZEBULON - Carolina Mudcats baseball fans can now begin making their plans for next season as the Mudcats, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, today announced their 2022 regular-season schedule, beginning on Friday, April 8 against the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats will open at home for the second consecutive season when they host the Wood Ducks for Opening Night 2022 on April 8. Additional key home games include Mother's Day (5/8 vs. Augusta), Memorial Day Weekend (5/27-5/29 vs. Kannapolis), Independence Day Weekend (7/2-7/3 vs. Fayetteville), and Labor Day Weekend (9/2-9/4 vs. Columbia).

Season ticket packages and group night options are all on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com/season, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The 2022 Low-A East schedule features 132 games, up from 120 the year prior, with 66 home and 66 away games for each member team. The season begins on Friday, April 8 and ends on Sunday, September 11 with playoffs to follow.

The schedule also consists of 21 six-game series and two three-game series, including Carolina's season opening three-game home series versus Down East. The schedule once again features a universal off-day occurring every Monday, with the exception of Monday, July 4, and a four-day break coinciding with MLB All-Star festivities July 18 through July 21.

The schedule is also heavily weighted with intra-division match-ups as Carolina will play its fellow Low-A East Central Division foes, the Wood Ducks, Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, 24 times each throughout the 2022 season.

Carolina's slate versus Down East includes the season opening three-game homestand (4/8-4/10) and continues with a road trip to Kinston in late April (4/26-5/1). The two teams will additionally play at Five County Stadium in May (5/17-5/22), again in Kinston in June (6/21-6/26) and once more for another three-game series (7/22-7/24) at Five County Stadium following the All-Star break.

The first of 24 total games, and the first of four series, with the Woodpeckers comes in May when the Mudcats travel to Fayetteville for a series running from May 10 through May 15. Carolina will then host Fayetteville during the week leading up to Independence Day (6/28-7/3) before playing in Fayetteville (7/26-7/31) in late July, and then one last time in Zebulon (8/16-8/21) in August.

The Mudcats and Cannon Ballers will meet for the first time when Kannapolis comes to Five County Stadium on the back end of Carolina's longest home stand of the season with 12 games, six versus Down East (5/17-5/22) and six versus Kannapolis (5/24-5/29) over two weeks of play. The Mudcats will later travel to Kannapolis for a six-game, seven-day, series that will begin on Monday, July 4 before continuing with an off-day on Tuesday, July 5 and then five more games on Wednesday, July 6 through Sunday, July 10. Carolina will also face Kannapolis twice in August with a home (8/2-8/7) series early in the month and away series (8/23-8/28) later.

The balance of the 2022 schedule will see Carolina face six other Low-A East teams with three from the North Division and three from the South.

Carolina's North Division opponents will include the Delmarva Shorebirds (7/12-7/17 vs. Delmarva & 8/9-8/14 at Delmarva), Fredericksburg Nationals (4/12-4/17 vs. Fredericksburg) and Lynchburg Hillcats (4/19-4/24 vs. Lynchburg & 5/31-6/5 at Lynchburg).

Their South Division opponents will include the Augusta GreenJackets (5/3-5/8 vs. Augusta), Columbia Fireflies (6/14-6/19 at Columbia & 8/30-9/4 vs. Columbia) and Myrtle Beach Pelicans (6/7-6/12 vs. Myrtle Beach & 9/6-9/11 at Myrtle Beach).

For the second straight season, the Mudcats will not face the South Division's Charleston RiverDogs or the North Division's Salem Red Sox.

For the full schedule, visit www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule. Game times and a calendar of promotions and theme nights will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket packages are on sale now at www.carolinamudcats.com/season and by calling (919) 269-2287. Season ticket holders enjoy the biggest savings on both tickets and parking, invitations to exclusive events, the best seats and special discounts throughout the stadium. New for next season, 2022 season ticket holders will also be guaranteed to receive all of the yet-to-be-announced souvenir giveaway items throughout the upcoming season.

Additionally, 2021 season ticket holders choosing to renew early for the 2022 season will receive unique perks including first access of upgrading to a new seat location and the ability to keep their current seats from their prior plan. Early renewals will also lock in the same price rate from the 2021 season, but with six extra games added at no additional cost.

Friday, April 8 - Sunday, April 10 vs. Down East

Tuesday, April 12 - Sunday, April 17 at Fredericksburg

Tuesday, April 19 - Sunday, April 24 vs. Lynchburg

Tuesday, April 26 - Sunday, May 1 at Down East

Tuesday, May 3 - Sunday, May 8 vs. Augusta

Tuesday, May 10 - Sunday, May 15 at Fayetteville

Tuesday, May 17 - Sunday, May 22 vs. Down East

Tuesday, May 24 - Sunday, May 29 vs. Kannapolis

Tuesday, May 31 - Sunday, June 5 at Lynchburg

Tuesday, June 7 - Sunday, June 12 vs. Myrtle Beach

Tuesday, June 14 - Sunday, June 19 at Columbia

Tuesday, June 21 - Sunday, June 26 at Down East

Tuesday, June 28 - Sunday, July 3 vs. Fayetteville

Wednesday, July 6 - Sunday, July 10 at Kannapolis

Tuesday, July 12 - Sunday, July 17 vs. Delmarva

Friday, July 22 - Sunday, July 24 vs. Down East

Tuesday, July 26 - Sunday, July 31 at Fayetteville

Tuesday, August 2 - Sunday, August 7 vs. Kannapolis

Tuesday, August 9 - Sunday, August 14 at Delmarva

Tuesday, August 16 - Sunday, August 21 vs. Fayetteville

Tuesday, August 23 - Sunday, August 28 at Kannapolis

Tuesday, August 30 - Sunday, September 4 vs. Columbia

Tuesday, September 6 - Sunday, September 11 at Myrtle Beach

