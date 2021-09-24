GreenJackets Announce 2022 Game Schedule

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have released their 2022 schedule, as set by Major League Baseball, for the 5th season at SRP Park.

The GreenJackets will open up the 2022 campaign on the road April 8th in Columbia (Royals) for a 3 game set followed by 6 games in Myrtle Beach (Cubs). Mark your calendars for the home opener at SRP Park on April 19th to kick with back-to-back homestands with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) coming to town followed by the Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles), April 26th - Sunday May 1st.

Game times for the 2022 season will be announced at a later date.

"We cannot thank the CSRA enough for supporting GreenJackets Baseball over the past 18 months, it's been a wild ride and an amazing season," stated Tom Denlinger GreenJackets Vice President. "The planning for 2022 and our 5th anniversary celebration at SRP Park is underway, we can't wait to celebrate with you."

The GreenJackets will celebrate Memorial Day Weekend (5/29), Father's Day (6/19), Independence Day (7/3) and Labor Day Weekend (9/4) at SRP Park in 2022.

The GreenJackets were dominant at the friendly confines of SRP Park in 2021 and had a record number of Slayed Hits/home runs (60) to kick off the Braves era in North Augusta. The GreenJackets ended the season 54-66 but played their best baseball in the final month of the year. A 12-5 record in September sends the baby Braves into the offseason with plenty of optimism.

The 2022 campaign continues the 6-game series format running Tuesday - Sunday, with an additional homestand in the mix, totaling at 11 homestands. Monday will be a universal off day for the Low-A East, excluding major holidays for select teams. With an added homestand, the GreenJackets will see a 132-game season (66 home). Beginning with Fayetteville on April 19th, and finishing up against Salem on September 4th.

The GreenJackets will host eight of the 12 teams assigned to the Low-A East League: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros), Delmarva Shorebirds (Baltimore Orioles), Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals), Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs), Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox), Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays), Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals), and Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox).

The Low-A East South Division will consist of all the South Carolina teams including Augusta, Columbia, Charleston, Myrtle Beach. Other teams visiting from other divisions include Fayetteville and Kannapolis in the Central Division, and Delmarva, Fredericksburg, and Salem in the North Division. This will be the first time the GreenJackets will face off against Delmarva, Fredericksburg, and Salem since joining the Braves organization and restructure of the Low-A East league.

The GreenJackets accepted the Professional Development League (PDL) offer and announced their official affiliation with the Atlanta Braves in February of 2021. The full promotional schedule; including official game times, post-game fireworks shows, giveaways, and theme nights will be released by the GreenJackets in the future. 2022 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2022 action, visit gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

Until the GreenJackets take the field in 2022, join us for these other offseason events at SRP Park, to learn more visit: www.thesrppark.com:

- CSRA Walk for Water at SRP Park - Saturday, October 2nd

o Learn more or register: https://csrawalk4water.com

- Indigo Road Presents - Shinedown with special guests Candlebox and Zero 9:36 - Thursday, October 7th

o Learn more or to purchase tickets visit: bit.ly/ShinedownSRPPark_

- Complete Game Fall Classic Baseball Tournament - October 16th & 17th

o More information visit: www.playpscg.com

- Dugout Movie Theater presents Hocus Pocus - Friday, October 29th

o More information or tickets visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/gj-dugout-theater

- Palmetto Peach Half Marathon, 10k, 5k - Saturday, November 27th

o Learn more or to register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/SC/NorthAugusta/PalmettoPeachHalfMarathon

- 8th Annual Auggie's Holiday BUZZar & Toys for Tots Drive - Saturday, December 11th

o Learn more or register to be a vendor: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/auggies-fall-market

