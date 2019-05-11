Woodies, Dash Rained out Saturday

May 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Winston-Salem, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Down East Wood Ducks and Winston-Salem Dash has been postponed due to continued rain in the area. It will be made up Sunday, as part of a double-header, beginning at 1 p.m.

Woodies lefty John King (0-0, -.--) will make his Carolina League debut in game one, while Down East has yet to announce a starter for the second game. Game two will begin approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be played as seven-inning contests.

Coverage will begin at 12:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.