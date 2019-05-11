Feliciano's Pair of Homers Down Myrtle Beach

Zebulon, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored seven runs on eight hits, but Mario Feliciano crushed a walk-off homer to send the Carolina Mudcats to a 9-7 win from Five County Stadium on Saturday night.

For the second night in a row, Carolina (21-14) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after a home run from Tristen Lutz.

The Birds (12-24) quickly responded in the top half of the second inning when Tyler Payne scored on a groundout from Jhonny Bethencourt to even the score at one.

After three quiet innings, the Pelicans broke out for three runs in the top of the sixth inning. Aramis Ademan singled home Grant Fennell to make it 2-1 Myrtle Beach and then Kevonte Mitchell delivered a two-run homer to right to propel the Birds to a 4-1 lead.

The lead was short lived for Myrtle Beach as Carolina used four hits in the bottom of the sixth inning to come right back and tie the game at four.

Joantgel Segovia doubled to lead off the inning and came around to score on a double from Lutz which cut the Birds lead to 4-2. Lutz came around to score later in the inning on a wild pitch before Rob Henry smashed an RBI double that drove in Mario Feliciano to knot the game up at four apiece.

Myrtle Beach lurched back in front in the seventh when Fennell launched a three-run bomb to right that pushed the Birds back in front 7-4.

Carolina was not done yet, however, as a Feliciano two-run homer in the eighth inning cut the gap to 7-6 entering the ninth inning.

After Rodrigo Beniot (2-0) set down the Birds in the top half of the ninth, Feliciano muscled a walk-off, three-run blast off of Ryan Kellogg (1-2) that gave the Muddies a 9-7 win.

It was the first time this season that the Pelicans have suffered a walk-off loss.

