Tyler Phillips Promoted to Double-A Frisco

Kinston, N.C. - Wood Ducks starting pitcher Tyler Phillips has been promoted to Double-A Frisco, the Rangers announced yesterday. He joins Emmanuel Clase and Peter Fairbanks as Wood Ducks players to earn a promotion this season.

Phillips was outstanding in his six starts with the Wood Ducks. He went 2-2, with a 1.19 ERA, which led the Carolina League. In 37.2 innings of work, Phillips allowed 28 hits, six runs, five earned, he struck out 28, and walked just six. Four of his six outings were quality starts.

The 21-year-old also ranked among league leaders in WHIP (1st, 0.90), OBA (2nd .212), and innings pitched (T-4th 37.2) at the time of his promotion. He was also named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for April 15-22, following seven shutout innings against Salem, April 16.

Originally a 16th round selection by the Rangers in 2015 out of Bishop Eustace High School, Phillips was named the organization's Nolan Ryan Minor League Pitcher of the Year last season, boasting a 2.67 ERA over 128.0 innings for Single-A Hickory. Phillips walked just 14, while striking out 124. He was also named a South Atlantic League mid-season All-Star, in addition to being recognized as a Class-A All-Star by Baseball America.

