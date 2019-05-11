LHP Konnor Pilkington promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis

The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- LHP Konnor Pilkington promoted to Winston-Salem from Low-A Kannapolis (active TBD)

- INF Johan Cruz transferred from Winston-Salem's injured list to Low-A Kannapolis

A third-round pick out of Mississippi State by the White Sox in 2018, Pilkington earns his first promotion to the High-A level. The left-hander posted a 1.62 ERA in six starts with the Intimidators this season, striking out 42 batters in 33.1 innings pitched.

In five games played for the Dash before hitting the injured list, Cruz was 4-for-12 with a homer and three RBIs. The 23-year-old spent time in Kannapolis in 2016 and 2018.

With Pilkington still not active, the Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with four players on the injured list.

