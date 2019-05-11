Hillcats and Red Sox Rained out on Saturday

May 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release





Lynchburg, Va. - Tonight's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Salem Red Sox has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a double-header at City Stadium on Sunday, May 12.

Game time for Game One of the double-header will begin at 1 p.m. The double-header games will be seven innings in length, with approximately 30 minutes between contests.

Fans with tickets to Saturday night's game can exchange their tickets at the box office for any regular season game in 2019 based on availability, with the exception of July 4. All ticket exchanges must be made at the box office. Those who have tickets for Sunday will receive admission to both games.

Max Gun and Anders Jorstad will be on the air at 12:50 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats are in the midst of a ten-game home stand. Home stand highlights include Aloha Weekend with post-game fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday, Kids Eat Free Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, and Thirsty Thursday. Additionally, Hillcats vs. Cancer is on May 17, Pirates vs. Royalty Night is on May 18 and Cats Cares is on May 25, where all fans can enter the game for free but are asked to give a donation at the box office of their choice to a pre-selected charity.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

The Lynchburg Hillcats are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The Hillcats are eight-time Carolina League Champions, having most recently won the Mills Cup Championship in 2017. The Hillcats play their home games at City Stadium, which has been home to Minor League Baseball in Lynchburg since 1963. Visit the Hillcats online at Lynchburg-hillcats.com, and follow the Hillcats on Twitter (@LynHillcats), Instagram (@LynHillcats) and Facebook (Lynchburg Hillcats). For more information about the Lynchburg Hillcats, please contact Max Gun at mgun@lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.