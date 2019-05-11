May 11 Game Information

May 11, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





The Wood Ducks (25-10) and Dash (18-15) will face off in the middle game of their three game series tonight at 6 p.m. Lefty John King (0-0, -.--) will make his Carolina League debut for the Wood Ducks, and will be opposed by fellow left-hander John Parke (1-2, 4.41) for the Dash. The pregame show will begin at 5:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps.

LAST TIME OUT: The Wood Ducks got out to an early lead and never looked back on Friday, routing Winston-Salem, 9-2. Ryan Dorow had two hits including his fourth home run of the year, while Yonny Herndadez tallied three hits, and reached base four times in the ballgame. Jason Bahr picked up the win, giving up two runs over five innings. Joe Barlow entered with the tying run on deck in the seventh, and worked 2.1 in-nings to earn his second save. Sam Huff produced two hits and recorded his first Carolina League RBI. The Woodies are now 6-0 when Bahr starts this season.

ROAD WARRIORS: Despite leading the league in wins, the Wood Ducks are just 11-9 at home, compared to a n incredible 14-1 mark on the road. At home this season the Woodies are batting .231, with an OPS of .637, and an ERA of 3.10, and scoring an average of 4.1 runs-per-game. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .271 to go along with an OPS of .747, and an ERA of 2.42, while scoring 5.7 runs-per-game. By compari-son, the Woodies won 12 road games in the entire first half last season, and just 11 in the second half. The Woodies now have more road wins than Potomac (13) and Myrtle Beach (12) have total wins.

HUFF IS HERE!: Sam Huff was promoted to Down East from Hickory Thursday, going 1-4 with a double in his debut, and tallying another dou-ble and an RBI Friday. The 21-year-old catcher posted an OPS of 1.165 in Single-A, and led all of minor league baseball with 15 home runs at the time of his promotion. The Phoenix native is the 21st ranked prospect in the Rangers organization.

DOROW DOES IT AGAIN: Ryan Dorow has been clutch all season for the Wood Ducks. Thursday he capped the seven-run seventh with a two-out, two-run single. Dorow has also had three go-ahead hits this season in the ninth inning, two being home runs, including walk-off homer against Fayetteville, April 27. This season in late/close situations, Dorow is slash-ing .462/.563/.923. He has also reached base in 13 consecutive games, batting .391 with an OBP of .500 over that stretch.

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Yonny Hernandez has now reached base safely in 20 straight games, hitting .382, while posting a .517 OBP over that span. He trails on Ryan Aguilar (CAR, 23) for the longest active streak in the Carolina League. Hernandez was the player of the week in the Carolina League April 15-22, reaching base 16 times in six games. He currently leads the league in OBP (.481), and is second in walks (23), and 4th in average (.343).

STRIKEOUT MACHINES: Joe Barlow has racked up the strikeouts this season for the Wood Ducks out of the bullpen. He has recorded 29 strikeouts in 17 innings, and has struck out multiple hitters in ten of his 12 outings. Demarcus Evans has also been on a strikeout frenzy, fanning 22 in 13.2 innings this season. He has multiple strikeouts in eight of his 12 appearances.

FAIRBANKS TO FRISCO: Peter Fairbanks was promoted to Double-A Frisco today. The right-hander made 11 appearances for Down East, posting an ERA of 2.92, and striking out 15 in 12.1 innings. Drafted in the 9th round in 2015 out of Missouri, Fairbanks missed the 2018 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He joins pitcher Emmanuel Clase as Wood Ducks to earn a promotion this year.

DENYING THE LONG BALL: Wood Ducks pitching this year has given up just 11 home runs through 35 games, the fewest in the Carolina League. At the plate the Woodies have hit 18 long balls, nearly double the num-ber they have allowed.

AMAZING APRIL: The Woodies 18-8 record in April is their best winning percentage (.692) of any month in team history, while the 18 victories equals the best month all-time (May 2018), when the Woodies went 18-11 (.621). The 10 games above .500 is also most in team history (previous high, +8, May 27, 2018).

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers April 19, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

TOP-30 in Kinston: The Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, 21. Sam Huff and 24. Demarcus Evans.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.