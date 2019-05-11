Dash, Wood Ducks Postponed on Saturday Due to Rain

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Due to continued rain in the area, Winston-Salem's scheduled game against Down East on Saturday at BB&T Ballpark has been postponed. The postponed game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

All tickets for Saturday's postponed contest are redeemable for any remaining regular season home game in 2019, excluding July 4th. Meanwhile, gates will open at 12:45 p.m. Sunday for all ticket holders. Pregame coverage will begin at 12:45 p.m. Fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App.

The series with Down East concludes with a Lowes Foods Family Sunday on Mother's Day. Kids Run the Bases, powered by New Balance of Winston-Salem, will occur at the conclusion of the doubleheader.

