Woodchucks Trail Rockers 1-0 After 8

June 15, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - After severe weather threatened the area Wednesday night, the Wausau Woodchucks and the Green Bay Rockers faced off in another pitchers duel.

The game would remain scoreless until the 4th inning, when Woodchucks pitcher Jared Burch gave up the first run of the game.

Chucks pitcher Caleb Rutledge came in to relieve Burch at the top of the 6th, breezing through three Rockers batters to hold them with no hits for the inning. The Woodchucks had two hits in the 6th, but were unable to plate a run.

Reliever Carter Heninger came in as pitcher for the Chucks in the 7th inning.

The score remains 1-0 through the 8th inning. Look for a full game recap coming after the conclusion of the game.

The Woodchucks travel to Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow to take on the Rafters in a double header. The team returns home Friday for a two-game series against last year's NWL Champions, the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Stay after Friday's game for post-game fireworks presented by Fleet Farm. Gates open at 5:35pm and first pitch is set for 6:35pm. The Woodchucks will be sporting specialty jerseys at Saturday's game and they'll be auctioned off to raise money for Safe Kids, presented by Asprius.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.