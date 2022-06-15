Rockers Aim to Split in Wausau

Wausau, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers travel to Wasau to play the Woodchucks for the fourth time this season Wednesday at Athletic Park, trying to get back in the win column after dropping Tuesday night's affair.

First pitch Wednesday is set for 6:35 p.m. Green Bay comes into this matchup with the Woodchucks at 4-11 while Wausau is 7-8 in 2022.

In Tuesday night's contest against the Woodchucks, Wausau defeated Green Bay after scoring two seventh inning runs.

The Rockers' Griffin Stevens hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning.

As for Wednesday's game, the Rockers will start Will Semb from the University of Minnesota for the third time this year.

In his first two starts, Semb is 0-2 over 10 innings pitched walking five, striking out 11 and allowing three earned runs.

The Woodchucks will start Jared Burch from Houston Baptist University. The right-hander is making his third start of the year and is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA.

Following this matchup, the Rockers and Lakeshore Chinooks will square off for two Thursday in Ashwaubenon. Game 1 is slated for 12:05, and Game 2 will start at 6:35.

