Former Waterloo Buck and Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Jonah Bride Debuts with the Athletics

Rochester, Minn. - Former Waterloo Buck and Wisconsin Rapids Rafter Jonah Bride made his Major League debut for the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Bride is the 292nd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Bride, who played collegiately at the University of South Carolina, played for the Rafters and the Bucks in 2015. He was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Athletics.

In 2015 with the Rafters, Bride played in 24 games and hit .172 with five RBI and six runs scored. He then played in 28 games in Waterloo and hit .237 with seven doubles, one triple and 18 RBI.

Bride began his professional career in 2018 with the Athletics Rookie Level team in the Arizona League. After two games he moved to the Vermont Lake Monsters of the Short-Season A New York-Penn League. Between the two clubs he played in 56 games and hit .280 with three home runs, 17 doubles and 29 runs scored. He drove in 31 and stole a base.

In 2019, Bride started the season in the Hi-A California League with the Stockton Ports. He played in 115 games in Stockton before ending the season with two games with the Midland RockHounds of the AA Texas League. For the season he played in 117 games and hit .277 with 10 home runs, 18 doubles and four triples. He drove in 58, scored 56 times and stole two bases.

Bride spent the entire 2021 season in Midland. He played in 78 games and hit .265 with nine home runs, two triples and 11 doubles. He drove in 49 and scored 45 times.

Prior to his call-up to the Athletics, Bride began the 2022 season in Midland and then was promoted to the Las Vegas Aviators of the AAA Pacific Coast League. In 33 games he was hitting .347 with five home runs, 14 doubles and 29 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Red Sox, Bride Started the game at third base and went 0 for 3 at the plate.

