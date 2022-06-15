Woodchucks Split the Series with Rockers

Wausau, WI - After severe weather threatened the area Wednesday night, the Wausau Woodchucks (7-9) and Green Bay Rockers (5-11) faced off in another pitching duel.

The Woodchucks battled through a long 4th inning, giving up the first run of the game to the Rockers. Jared Burch (Houston Baptist) rallied and held the Rockers to no hits in the top of the 5th, supported by teammate Dwight Allen (Georgia) getting the second out with an electrifying diving catch. The Chucks then started to get some batting momentum from two hits that resulted in two runners on base in scoring positions, although unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Chucks pitcher Caleb Rutledge (Stephen F. Austin State) came in to relieve Burch at the top of the 6th, breezing through three Rockers batters to hold them with no hits for the inning. The Woodchucks had two hits in the 6th but were unable to plate a run.

During the top of the 7th, the Rockers launched a hit off the outfield wall, which was fielded by Chucks outfielder Tim Conway (North Georgia), managing to hold the batter to first base. Reliever Carter Heninger (San Jose) came in as pitcher for the Chucks in the 7th, getting them out of a sticky situation with two runners in scoring position.

The Woodchucks put pressure on the Rockers in the bottom of the 8th with Mark Shallenberger (Evansville) hitting a double, advancing to third on a putout, then were held to another scoreless inning by the Rockers.

Pinch hitter Mcqwire Holbrook (West Virginia) bounced a hit into shallow left field to become the first base runner of the 9th inning for the Chucks, then was relieved by pinch runner Cal Hejza (Illinois) who was advanced to second on a sacrificial bunt. The Chucks were not able to bring Hejza in to score, which resulted in a hard fought 1-0 loss for the Woodchucks.

The Woodchucks travel to Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow to take on the Rafters in a double header. The team returns home Friday for a two-game series against last year's NWL Champions, the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Stay after Friday's game for post-game fireworks presented by Fleet Farm. Gates open at 5:35pm and first pitch is set for 6:35pm. The Woodchucks will be sporting specialty jerseys at Saturday's game, which will then be auctioned off to raise money for Safe Kids, presented by Aspirus.

