Mallards Drop High Scoring Affair

Mequon, WI - The Mallards were unable to complete a late-game comeback in Mequon last night in a 16-14 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks. Lakeshore cut into the season series with the Ducks with the Mallards leading 3-2 out of 12 matchups total.

Madison was able to counter a three run 1st inning from Lakeshore with an explosive nine runs in the 3rd and 4th inning. At one point, the Mallards held a 9-5 advantage in the first half of the contest. The 6th, 7th, and 8th innings are when the trouble arose. The Chinooks scored two or more runs in each of those frames to snatch nine runs back from the Mallards bullpen. Michael Finan made his third start of the season Tuesday night, throwing three innings and allowing a few extra base hits in a no-decision. Every arm from the Mallards side allowed at least one run in the loss. Seth Marano allowed one, Markell Dixon allowed two, Gauge Lockhart allowed two, Sam Vomhof (L, 0-1) allowed one, and Trent Hodgdon allowed four in the bottom of the 8th inning. Errors hurt the Ducks once again as well as Madison was tacked with three on the night.

The offense was as impressive as it had been all season for the Mallards. Six different Ducks recorded multi-hit games in the highest scoring total of the year. Unfortunately for Donnie Scott's crew, the 16 runs allowed was also a season high. Right fielder Marcus Brodil (4-5, HBP, RBI, R) had his best game of the season at the plate. Brodil and leadoff man, J.J. Rollon (2-5, 3 R, 4 RBI, 3B) have emerged as one of the more dangerous duos at the top of a batting lineup in the first half of the Northwoods League season. Rollon hit the first triple of the year for the team in the 3rd inning, clearing the bases in the six run frame. J.T. Mabry's name continues to pop-up for Madison as well. Mabry played in his 11th game of the season last night, tabbing three hits and four RBIs, has only put a zero in the hit column twice. Despite the struggles on the mound and in the field in last night's loss, the last couple of days have been very hopeful for the Mallards as the lineup is coming together and the defensive side has been solid until yesterday.

The Mallards head back to Kapco Park in Mequon to complete the four-game road trip on Wednesday night with the Chinooks. Mallards coverage can be found on Mixlr (MadisonMallards) at 6:35 PM with pregame coverage starting at 6:25 PM with Zach Linfield on the call.

