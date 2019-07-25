Woodchucks Offense Breaks Ahead in Tie Game to Beat Fond Du Lac by Six Runs

WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders were tied going into the seventh inning until the Woodchucks scored six runs to win by a final score of 8-2.

Before the Chucks explosive inning, the scoring started in the third. Brandon Seltzer and Adam Frank each knocked in a run. Seltzer hit an RBI double that scored Lawrence Cicileo and Frank hit an RBI single that brought Seltzer home. This gave the Woodchucks a 2-0 lead.

Fond du Lac scored their two runs in the fifth inning. The runs were allowed by Woodchucks starting pitcher Fernando Colon. He allowed six hits, walked zero, and struck out four.

TJ Reeves, Brandon Seltzer, and Adam Frank were the Woodchucks responsible for driving runs in during the seventh inning. Reeves and Seltzer each hit an RBI single. Frank hit a triple that brought home two runs. He later scored on a wild pitch.

Greyson Fletcher and Colson Geisler pitched in relief for the Woodchucks. The two held the Dock Spiders scoreless and led the Woodchucks to an 8-2 victory.

Top Performers

Brandon Seltzer went 2-4 with two runs and three RBI.

Adam Frank went 2-4 with one run and three RBI.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will complete their two-game series at home against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tomorrow on Friday, July 26th. The game will feature Post-Game Fireworks presented by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers! For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

