Dock Spiders Homestand Highlights (July 28-30)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home on Sunday afternoon for a quick two-game homestand including a Bang For Your Buck Night and a Weaver Bobblehead Toothbrush Holder giveaway.

Sunday, July 28 1:05PM (Weaver Toothbrush Holder Giveaway) vs. Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

The first 500 fans will receive a Weaver Bobblehead Toothbrush Holder presented by Boudry Dental. Gates to the stadium will open at Noon.

Following the game, Dock Spiders players will be signing autographs in the Coors Light Boat Launch with Sunny 97.7FM.

Tuesday, July 30 6:35PM (Bang For Your Buck) vs. Lakeshore Chinooks

It's Brew Pub Pizza Night and a Bang For Your Buck Game with 107.1 The BULL as well. $1 Beer, Hot Dogs, Brew Pub Pizza, & Soda will be available all night long.

