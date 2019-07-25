A Familiar Face Stopping by the Wade

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is excited to announce the visit of Ila Borders. As most Huskies, fans know she was a member of the Duluth-Superior Dukes from 1997-1999. In that time she racked up many accomplishments including being the first woman starting pitcher in the men's league as well as the first woman to receive a scholarship.

As Ila has a strong history in the Twin Ports area she mentioned that "Minnesota will always be my second home. I have some of my fondest memories at the Wade." Tonight we hope she can make even more memories as she enjoys time with family and friends cheering on the Huskies.

As the Huskies take on Thunder Bay with doors opening at 5:35 pm and first pitch set for 6:35 pm. Come out to Wade to celebrate Star Wars Night and cheer on the team. As every home game, there will be live game coverage on 92.1 The Fan and twinportssportshub.com beginning at 5:55 pm CT. All Duluth Huskies and Northwoods League games are live-streamed online at portal.stretchlive.com/nwl to watch.

