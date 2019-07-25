Rafters Come up Short in Thriller with Mallards

Madison, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-8) rallied twice, but ultimately fell 5-4 in an extra-inning game against the Madison Mallards (10-11) on Thursday.

Jaylen Guy opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning to put the Rafters up 1-0. Madison, playing as the Wisconsin Cheese Curds, took the lead in the third when two runs scored on an error.

Jake Dunham tied the game in the fifth with a solo home run to left field that made the score 2-2. Drew Benefield put Madison back on top with an RBI double and the Mallards led 3-2 heading to the seventh. Osvaldo Tovalin led off the seventh inning with a home run to the right-field corner and Edarian Williams doubled to put Wisconsin Rapids in front 4-3.

Madison's Logan Michaels hit an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to tie the game and the 4-4 tie pushed the Rafters into their first extra-inning game of the season. Timo Schau hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth to win it for Madison.

Wisconsin Rapids starter Jack Sinclair struck out five batters over six innings and Jimmy Borzone gets the loss in relief. Madison's Theo Denlinger is credited with the win.

The Mallards and Rafters close out the series Friday in Madison. When the Rafters return to Historic Witter Field Saturday, they will face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and host a postgame fireworks show presented by McCain Foods.

