Cheese Curds Host Rapids for Last Time During Regular Season

July 25, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - Yesterday, the Madison Mallards (34-22) split the doubleheader at the Duck Pond with the Green Bay Booyah (26-30), after rallying late in game two. Madison pulled off another come-from-behind win, 8-5, but the day started with a 16-6 victory for Green Bay.

The Mallards will compete in Cheese Curd jerseys for one last time this summer. Today marks game one of two against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (36-20). This is the second to last series between the teams, and the last time the two will meet at the Duck Pond during the regular season.

Overall, the Rafters are in first place in the Great Lakes West Division, two games in front of the Mallards. The Rafters also sit in first place for the second half of the season, four games ahead of Madison. The meeting record between the two teams is 5-3, in favor of the Rafters.

Tonight Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan) will make his tenth start on the bump for Madison. Gudaitis has pitched 43 innings so far this summer, striking out 41 and allowing only 24 walks. He currently leads the Mallards pitching staff in wins with five.

Throughout the game, the player's Wisconsin Cheese Curd jerseys will be available for auction online, with proceeds to benefit the Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Ag in the Classroom program. The Curds will also be auctioning off the 'World's Largest Cheese Curd', a 20 pound curd made of Wisconsin cheddar produced by Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet. Details for how to access the auction will be posted on mallardsbaseball.com and social media outlets at Noon today.

The evening will also serve as Christmas in July, presented by The Payroll Company with Santa and Mrs. Claus. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., gates will open at 5:35 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

