All-American Movie Night July 30th

Imagine watching your favorite baseball movie at the ballpark...

The Larks, Bismarck Parks and Recreation, and American Bank Center present Rookie of the Year.

Enjoy one of America's favorite baseball movies, ROOKIE OF THE YEAR, at the baseball field!

Join American Bank Center, the Larks and Bismarck Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, July 30th at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark for popcorn and a movie on the field!

Get there early and enjoy FREE food and games!

FREE FOOD

6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

FREE hot dogs, brats, chips and beverages will be served courtesy of American Bank Center. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

INFLATABLES & FUN

7 pm - 8:30 pm

Jump into the fun and bounce on the Larks bounce house or take part in some on-field games!

MOVIE BEGINS

At Dusk

It's showtime! Grab your seat and enjoy one of America's favorite baseball movies, Rookie of the Year.

FIREWORKS

After the Movie

The fun isn't over yet! Stick around for fireworks after the movie!

The event is completely FREE and open to the public!

Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2019

