Wisconsin Rapids Travels for Pair with Madison

July 25, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Madison, Wis. - After splitting a scheduled doubleheader on Wednesday, the first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-7) hit the road to face the Madison Mallards (9-11) in a two-game series.

The Rafters picked up a 7-3 win in game one of a split doubleheader with the Wausau Woodchucks. Roman Trujillo had four RBIs and Hayden Petrovick struck out seven batters in four innings of relief.

Jack Sinclair is expected to start for Wisconsin Rapids tonight. The sophomore from Central Florida has a 2.70 ERA and 27 strikeouts in eight starts for the Rafters. He will face off against the Mallards' Quinn Gudaitis, who has a 5-3 record and a 4.39 ERA.

The Rafters are currently 5-3 against Madison this season and currently sit in first place in the Great Lakes West Division. They have a two-game lead on both the Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Booyah.

The Mallards and Rafters close out the series Friday in Madison. When the Rafters return to Historic Witter Field Saturday, they will face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and host a postgame fireworks show presented by McCain Foods.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.