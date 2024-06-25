Wood Ducks to Host Short Homestand to Begin July

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks are starting next week with a 3-game home series against the Carolina Mudcats, the Class-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Your Wood Ducks will be coming off a 6-game series against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Monday, July 1: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 6:30 pm

Tuesday, July 2: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 6:30 pm

Wednesday, July 3: Wood Ducks vs Mudcats: 6:30 pm

The Mudcats have eight of the top 30 prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers system according to MLB.com. This includes three right-handed pitchers, Bishop Letson, Josh Knoth, Ryan Birchard, one outfielder, Yophery Rodriguez, and four infielders, Filippo Di Turi, Juan Baez, Cooper Pratt, and Daniel Guilarte.

MONDAY: The Wood Ducks kick-off their 3 game homestand against the Mudcats. Gates will open at 6 pm with first pitch set for 6:30 pm.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be Bark in the Park Night out at Historic Grainger Stadium presented by Brightspeed. All dogs in attendance will receive an orange tennis ball. Bring your furry friend to every Tuesday game this season! Gates will open at 6 pm.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be our postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by WNCT 9. Our fireworks display is the biggest in Eastern North Carolina. Gates open at 5:30 pm, with first pitch set for 6:30 pm.

** Flex tickets cannot be used. Unused tickets cannot be exchanged for the July 3rd game.

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

