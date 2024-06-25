Big Inning Lifts Mudcats Past Lynchburg

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats scored all five of their in the fifth inning as they came from behind to beat the Lynchburg Hillcats 5-3 on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (44-25 overall, 3-1 second half) entered the fifth inning trailing 3-0 but sent 10 men to the plate and scored five times to take the lead off Hillcats reliever Jack Jasiak (L, 5-3). A pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Cooper Pratt who delivered a two-run hit to pull the Mudcats to within one a 3-2.

One batter later, Daniel Guilarte feathered a double down the rightfield line to tie the game and was followed Jose Acosta whose grounded out scored Pratt and gave Carolina the lead 4-3. The final tally of the frame came from David Garcia who had an opposite field single to cap the frame and give the Mudcats the two-run advantage.

That would be more than enough for Manuel Rodriguez (W 3-5) who turned in a quality start allowing just three runs over six innings with a pair of strikeouts.

The Mudcats bullpen was lights out on Tuesday as Jeison Pena pitched a pair of scoreless innings and Morris Austin (S, 2) worked a scoreless ninth to preserve the victory.

Lynchburg (39-31 overall, 2-2 second half) took the lead with a run in the first and a pair of tallies in the second on a combined four extra base hits.

The series continues Wednesday morning with first pitch slated for 11:00 a.m. The Mudcats will send Daniel Corniel (3-2, 4.00) to the mound while Lynchburg will counter with Yorman Gomez (5-2, 3.48).

