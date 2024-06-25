Sox Stymie Nats in First Matchup
June 25, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
SALEM, VA - Two Red Sox pitchers combined to shutout the FredNats 4-0 in the series opener on Tuesday night. The Nats are now 2-2 (37-32) while the Red Sox are 3-1 (36-33).
Bryan Polanco guided the Freddies through 3.2 scoreless innings, before Marvin Alcantara tagged him for a solo home run in the fourth inning. Antonio Anderson then doubled that lead with an RBI single one frame later.
Mason Denaburg and Moises Diaz worked a scoreless sixth, then seventh inning, but Salem extended their lead with two more runs against Kevin Rodriguez in the bottom of the eighth.
FXBG got a man on in the ninth inning, but could not bring him in as Salem took the opener 4-0. Luis Cohen (4-5) got the win on his line, with Michael Sansone picking up his third save, and Bryan Polanco (5-2) suffering the loss. In game two, Travis Sykora (0-3, 3.26) takes the ball against JoJo Ingrassia (3-1, 2.21).
